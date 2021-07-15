Dr. Preethi Rajan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preethi Rajan, MD
Overview of Dr. Preethi Rajan, MD
Dr. Preethi Rajan, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan's Office Locations
Lake Success Ophthalmic Associates PC410 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 465-5400
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
She is the sweetest person. I just recently met her for a medical problem. She is friendly. She is very down to earth and also takes the time to answer every questions and very helpful in telling you about what needs to be done next and gives you the names and contact info of other specialists so you don't have to stress yourself to find other specialists that she knows you need and out looking for whatever specialists to go too. ,
About Dr. Preethi Rajan, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1306095096
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rajan accepts Aetna and Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajan works at
Dr. Rajan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rajan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.