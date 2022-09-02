Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD is a Dermatologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine.
Dr. Ramaswamy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Garden State Dermatology15-01 Broadway Ste 38, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Directions (201) 623-9438
-
2
Garden State Dermatology150 River Rd Ste A2, Montville, NJ 07045 Directions (201) 623-9438
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ramaswamy?
She is wonderful, kind and sweet! Very thorough too found a melanoma and was quick to refer us to an amazing surgeon.
About Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD
- Dermatology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1750523379
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Roger Williams Medical Center
- Dartmouth School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramaswamy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramaswamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramaswamy works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaswamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.