Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD

Dermatology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD is a Dermatologist in Fair Lawn, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth School of Medicine.

Dr. Ramaswamy works at Garden State Dermatology in Fair Lawn, NJ with other offices in Montville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Dermatology
    15-01 Broadway Ste 38, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 623-9438
  2. 2
    Garden State Dermatology
    150 River Rd Ste A2, Montville, NJ 07045 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 623-9438

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750523379
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • Roger Williams Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preethi Ramaswamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramaswamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramaswamy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramaswamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramaswamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramaswamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramaswamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramaswamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.