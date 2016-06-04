See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.2 (12)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).

Dr. Sridhar works at Endocrinologists Physicians Grp in Mountain View, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David A Lewis MD Inc.
    2204 Grant Rd Ste 103, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 967-8841

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation

Treatment frequency



ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033362041
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sridhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sridhar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sridhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sridhar works at Endocrinologists Physicians Grp in Mountain View, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sridhar’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sridhar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sridhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sridhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sridhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

