Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD
Overview
Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Locations
David A Lewis MD Inc.2204 Grant Rd Ste 103, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 967-8841
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
We are visiting doctor Sridhar for my wife during her pregnancy period, She is the best doctor to talk friendly and encourage in all means. Explain things very clear and give alternate steps on what to do when. She was checking my wife frequently by talking over phone and during office visit. We have happily met the final day and my wife gave birth to a beautiful princess on 05/28. After delivery doctor have contact us personally and asked about the situation. I would recommend Doctor Sridhar.
About Dr. Preethi Sridhar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
