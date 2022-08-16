Dr. Preethi Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preethi Thomas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Preethi Thomas, MD
Dr. Preethi Thomas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, St. Luke’s Anderson Campus and Upmc Muncy.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Thomas' Office Locations
- 1 3400 Civic Center Blvd Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2454
-
2
Trustees of the Univ of PA250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-5600
-
3
Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania3400 Spruce St, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2454
Hospital Affiliations
- Chester County Hospital
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Upmc Muncy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I visited Dr Thomas after 20 years of being treated for individual symptoms, she put together the various symptoms and diagnosed a form of arthritis that affects things that aren't usually associated with arthritis, like eyes and skin among other things. Her treatment has been a total game changer for me. After years of crippling back pain among other problems, I have not experienced the constant back pain that was increasingly frequently leaving me unable to walk even a few steps without excruciating pain sometimes for months. I no longer require strong painkillers and regular epidural and facet injections of steroids and anti inflammatory meds. After years of not being able to sleep because of the pain, I generally sleep really well, without the pain that never really went away. So I can't say enough about Dr Thomas and her staffs care, I highly recommend her.
About Dr. Preethi Thomas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1811937857
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE
