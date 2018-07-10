Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghatora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.
Mercy Health Endo Cholesterol & Diabetes Deerfield5075 Parkway Dr Ste 101, Mason, OH 45040 Directions (513) 584-6898
Oroville Hospital2809 Olive Hwy Ste 320, Oroville, CA 95966 Directions (530) 532-8636
Mercy Health Kenwood Gynecology4700 E Galbraith Rd Ste 102, Cincinnati, OH 45236 Directions (513) 418-5700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Oroville Hospital2767 Olive Hwy, Oroville, CA 95966 Directions (530) 532-8443
Mercy Health- Cincinnati Sportsmedicine and Orthopaedic Center Rookwood4101 Edwards Rd Fl 2, Cincinnati, OH 45209 Directions (513) 924-8536
Rideout Hospital Pathology726 4th St, Marysville, CA 95901 Directions (530) 749-4300MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
- The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I absolutely love Dr. Ghatora. She is very kind and takes the time to explain things to me in detail if I have concerns or questions. I would highly recommend her to all of my family and friends and trust her completely.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1376700963
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
