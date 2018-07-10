Overview of Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD

Dr. Preeti Ghatora, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mason, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health-West Hospital and The Jewish Hospital-mercy Health.



Dr. Ghatora works at Mercy Health Endo Cholesterol & Diabetes Deerfield in Mason, OH with other offices in Oroville, CA, Cincinnati, OH and Marysville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Yeast Infections and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.