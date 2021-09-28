Overview

Dr. Preeti Kansal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Kansal works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.