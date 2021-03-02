See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Preeti Kodali, MD

Internal Medicine
3.6 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Preeti Kodali, MD

Dr. Preeti Kodali, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. 

Dr. Kodali works at MHMG Sugar Land Primary Care Clinic - Pediatrics in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kodali's Office Locations

    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Sugar Land
    17520 W Grand Pkwy S Ste 300, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 725-5872
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Osteopenia
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Breast Pain
Bronchiectasis
Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Celiac Disease
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Confusion
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dry Eyes
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Gout
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Potassium Deficiency
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Throat Pain
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Trichomoniasis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Provider Select, Inc.
    • Texas True Choice
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 02, 2021
    Very thorough.
    Walter McDonald — Mar 02, 2021
    About Dr. Preeti Kodali, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1467608976
    NPI Number
