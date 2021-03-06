Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Mehta works at
Locations
-
1
Digestive Disease Care PC1991 Marcus Ave Ste M200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 204-4242Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Digestive Disease Care PC10440 Queens Blvd Ste 1F, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (516) 344-6536Wednesday10:00am - 6:00pmThursday11:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
3
Digestive Disease Care380 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 934-0500
-
4
Queens Nassau Gastroenterology PC2001 Marcus Ave Ste W260, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 437-9660
-
5
Digestive Disease Care11014 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 805-1499
-
6
Digestive Disease Care915 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (516) 204-4242Monday10:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pmSaturday11:00am - 5:00pm
-
7
Digestive Disease Care PC235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (631) 450-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- 1199SEIU
- AARP
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareConnect
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Health Republic Insurance
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HIP Health Plan of New York
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MetroPlus Health Plan
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- National Benefit Plans
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- State Farm
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Univera Healthcare
- Vista Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?
If you need a phenomenally qualified, empathetic, kind and thoughtful Gastroenterologist...look no further than Dr. Preeti Mehta! She and her staff are outstanding! The level of care and attention they provide to their patients are truly second to none! I’ve been seeing her for horrible stomach pains for almost 8 weeks. Unlike most Physicians, she didn’t dismiss my pain, provide me with an unproven hypothesis on how me losing weight would solve my problem. She took the time to engage with her wonderful sense of curiosity, used the science and located exactly what the issue was! Her team also played a big role in my care. Her P.A., Justin would assist me in navigating some hiccups to testing, along the way. He even went as far as to call me well after hours on a Friday night, in order to give me a test result & start me on a new medication. As a Woman Of Color, I am very selective & cautious about my healthcare team. Dr. Preeti Mehta has solidified her position on my squad, for life!
About Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
- 1134335946
Education & Certifications
- SUNY-Syracuse/Upstate Med Ctr|Upstate Med Ctr (SUNY-Upstate)
- North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY
- North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY|North-Shore Long Island Jewish
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta works at
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.
128 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.