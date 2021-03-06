See All Gastroenterologists in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (128)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Mehta works at Digestive Disease Care in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Hicksville, NY, Jamaica, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Digestive Disease Care PC
    1991 Marcus Ave Ste M200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 204-4242
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Digestive Disease Care PC
    10440 Queens Blvd Ste 1F, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 344-6536
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 7:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  3. 3
    Digestive Disease Care
    380 S Broadway, Hicksville, NY 11801 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 934-0500
  4. 4
    Queens Nassau Gastroenterology PC
    2001 Marcus Ave Ste W260, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 437-9660
  5. 5
    Digestive Disease Care
    11014 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 805-1499
  6. 6
    Digestive Disease Care
    915 Hillside Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 204-4242
    Monday
    10:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Saturday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
  7. 7
    Digestive Disease Care PC
    235 N Belle Mead Ave, East Setauket, NY 11733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 450-1500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Abdominal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Gas-Bloat Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Endoscopy Chevron Icon
ERCP (Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis E Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Fluke Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Manometry Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Whipple's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • 1199SEIU
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Insurance Services
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareConnect
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Health Republic Insurance
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • HIP Health Plan of New York
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • National Benefit Plans
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • State Farm
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Univera Healthcare
    • Vista Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 128 ratings
    Patient Ratings (128)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mehta?

    Mar 06, 2021
    If you need a phenomenally qualified, empathetic, kind and thoughtful Gastroenterologist...look no further than Dr. Preeti Mehta! She and her staff are outstanding! The level of care and attention they provide to their patients are truly second to none! I’ve been seeing her for horrible stomach pains for almost 8 weeks. Unlike most Physicians, she didn’t dismiss my pain, provide me with an unproven hypothesis on how me losing weight would solve my problem. She took the time to engage with her wonderful sense of curiosity, used the science and located exactly what the issue was! Her team also played a big role in my care. Her P.A., Justin would assist me in navigating some hiccups to testing, along the way. He even went as far as to call me well after hours on a Friday night, in order to give me a test result & start me on a new medication. As a Woman Of Color, I am very selective & cautious about my healthcare team. Dr. Preeti Mehta has solidified her position on my squad, for life!
    Gillian A — Mar 06, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mehta to family and friends

    Dr. Mehta's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mehta

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD.

    About Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134335946
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • SUNY-Syracuse/Upstate Med Ctr|Upstate Med Ctr (SUNY-Upstate)
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY
    Residency
    Internship
    • North Shore University Hospital, Manhasset, NY|North-Shore Long Island Jewish
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gas-Bloat Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Mehta speaks Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Urdu.

    128 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.