Overview

Dr. Preeti Mehta, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York, NY|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Mehta works at Digestive Disease Care in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Forest Hills, NY, Hicksville, NY, Jamaica, NY and East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.