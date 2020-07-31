Overview

Dr. Preeti Saran, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from DEVI AHILYA VISHWAVIDHYALAYA / MAHATMA GHANDI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Saran works at Bayonne Primary Care in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.