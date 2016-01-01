Overview of Dr. Preeti Singh, MD

Dr. Preeti Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan and Community Hospital Onaga.



Dr. Singh works at MEDICAL ASSOCIATES OF MANHATTAN in Manhattan, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.