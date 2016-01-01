Dr. Thyparampil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preeti Thyparampil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Preeti Thyparampil, MD
Dr. Preeti Thyparampil, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Thyparampil's Office Locations
Northwestern Medical Group - Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8150
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Preeti Thyparampil, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1760708416
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine/Cullen Eye Institute
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Cullen Eye Institute
- Columbia University College Physicians and Surgeons
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thyparampil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Thyparampil has seen patients for Eyelid Surgery, Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thyparampil on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
