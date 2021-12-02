Dr. Venkataraman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD
Overview of Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD
Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Venkataraman's Office Locations
- 1 1750 S Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (313) 245-0618
- 2 31000 Telegraph Rd Ste 210, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Directions (248) 792-5901
-
3
UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 787-4618Friday12:00pm - 3:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkataraman?
She is very caring and her patients are her priority. She listens and makes suggestions to meet her patients needs.
About Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902830193
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkataraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkataraman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkataraman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkataraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkataraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.