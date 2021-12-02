See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.5 (15)
Map Pin Small Bloomfield Hills, MI
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD

Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Venkataraman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1750 S Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 245-0618
  2. 2
    31000 Telegraph Rd Ste 210, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 792-5901
  3. 3
    UM Baltimore Washington Medical Center
    301 Hospital Dr, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 787-4618
    Friday
    12:00pm - 3:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Autism
Bulimia
Autism
Bulimia
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
Autism
Bulimia

Treatment frequency



Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Preeti Venkataraman, MD

Specialties
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 37 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1902830193
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
Board Certifications
  • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Venkataraman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Venkataraman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkataraman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkataraman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkataraman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkataraman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

