Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD
Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.
Charlotte Office8029 Corporate Center Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28226 Directions (704) 543-7574
- Piedmont Medical Center
Dr. Brar has been treating my 2 children for ADHD and ODD for 10 years and I find him to be remarkably engaging with them, conservative with medications, and thorough when evaluating them for efficacy and side effects. I’m particularly happy that he is conservative in dosing and adding medications and wants my children functional not drugged out. He always makes himself available to us if we need anything and his staff is always happy and welcoming. I would highly recommend him if you have children and/or adolescents needing help in any psychiatric treatment.
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
Dr. Singh Brar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh Brar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh Brar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.