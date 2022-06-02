See All Psychiatrists in Charlotte, NC
Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD

Psychiatry
3.3 (31)
Map Pin Small Charlotte, NC
Call for new patient details
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD

Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Piedmont Medical Center.

Dr. Singh Brar works at Providence Behavioral Health in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Kimberly Gordon, PA-C
Kimberly Gordon, PA-C
3.7 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Hillary Allan, DO
Dr. Hillary Allan, DO
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Xiaohua Li, MD
Dr. Xiaohua Li, MD
2.8 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.

Dr. Singh Brar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charlotte Office
    8029 Corporate Center Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 543-7574

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Singh Brar?

    Jun 02, 2022
    Dr. Brar has been treating my 2 children for ADHD and ODD for 10 years and I find him to be remarkably engaging with them, conservative with medications, and thorough when evaluating them for efficacy and side effects. I’m particularly happy that he is conservative in dosing and adding medications and wants my children functional not drugged out. He always makes himself available to us if we need anything and his staff is always happy and welcoming. I would highly recommend him if you have children and/or adolescents needing help in any psychiatric treatment.
    Appleyard — Jun 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Singh Brar to family and friends

    Dr. Singh Brar's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Singh Brar

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD.

    About Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1851445209
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Singh Brar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh Brar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Singh Brar works at Providence Behavioral Health in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Singh Brar’s profile.

    Dr. Singh Brar has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh Brar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh Brar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh Brar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh Brar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh Brar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Preetinder Singh Brar, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.