Dr. Chawla accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Preety Chawla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Preety Chawla, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wyckoff Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Chawla works at
Locations
-
1
Community Wellness Physician Pllc1471 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (347) 425-1789
-
2
Wyckoff Heights Medical Center374 Stockholm St, Brooklyn, NY 11237 Directions (718) 963-7272Monday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wyckoff Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Dr. Chawla squeezed me into OR to implant a pacemaker that needed replacement right away, she jumped into action the minute she found out I was at ER I was very pleased with her care!
About Dr. Preety Chawla, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1336373018
Education & Certifications
- PUNJABI UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
