Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gupta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD
Overview of Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD
Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta's Office Locations
-
1
Eye Care Associates2351 ERWIN RD, Durham, NC 27705 Directions (919) 684-3771Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Duke Eye Center At Page Road4709 Creekstone Dr Ste 100, Durham, NC 27703 Directions (919) 660-5071
-
3
Eye Care Associates2075 Renaissance Park Pl, Cary, NC 27513 Directions (919) 391-7224
-
4
Eye Care Associates110 Capcom Ave, Wake Forest, NC 27587 Directions (919) 391-7224
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gupta?
Dr. Gupta is an excellent physician who has treated my dry eye syndrome and provided routine eye care for several years. Over a number of years, I had 4 different ophthalmologists try to address my dry eye syndrome. Not until I starting seeing Dr. Gupta did I receive successful treatment. She also performed cataract surgery on both eyes, which was very successful with no complications. Dr. Gupta combines professionalism with a caring spirit
About Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1023285988
Education & Certifications
- Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gupta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gupta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gupta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gupta works at
Dr. Gupta has seen patients for Astigmatism, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gupta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gupta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gupta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gupta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gupta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.