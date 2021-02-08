Overview of Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD

Dr. Preeya Gupta, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital and Duke University Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Duke Healthcare Systems in Durham, NC with other offices in Cary, NC and Wake Forest, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.