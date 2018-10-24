See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Katy, TX
Dr. Preeya Raghu, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.4 (16)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Preeya Raghu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Dr. Raghu works at Behavioral Health Center Katy in Katy, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine and Psychiatry Center (epc)
    21308 Provincial Blvd, Katy, TX 77450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 593-8100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Thyroid Goiter
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Preeya Raghu, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558520015
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Residency
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Rush University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Texas A&M College of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preeya Raghu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raghu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Raghu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Raghu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Raghu works at Behavioral Health Center Katy in Katy, TX. View the full address on Dr. Raghu’s profile.

    Dr. Raghu has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raghu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Raghu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raghu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raghu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raghu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

