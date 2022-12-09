Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO
Overview of Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO
Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Oviedo, FL.
Dr. Nagar works at
Dr. Nagar's Office Locations
Adventhealth Medical Group Ob Gyn At Oviedo8000 Red Bug Lake Rd Ste 260, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group OB/GYN at Orlando235 E Princeton St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Preeyanka Nagar is a caring doctor who listens attentively to my medical concerns. I needed a very painful gynecological test, and she was most kind and caring, but also skilled and effective at performing the procedure. I am very thankful to have found Dr. Nagar to be my doctor. The office staff is also great. They have been very caring and focused in helping me during every visit and call.
About Dr. Preeyanka Nagar, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1164817185
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nagar has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagar works at
Dr. Nagar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.