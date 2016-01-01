Dr. Gopinath accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preiyaa Gopinath, MD
Overview of Dr. Preiyaa Gopinath, MD
Dr. Preiyaa Gopinath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
Dr. Gopinath works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gopinath's Office Locations
-
1
Keck Medical Center of USC1031 W 34th St Ste 430, Los Angeles, CA 90089 Directions (213) 821-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Keck Hospital of USC
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gopinath?
About Dr. Preiyaa Gopinath, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1043746449
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopinath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopinath works at
Dr. Gopinath has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopinath.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopinath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopinath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.