Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD

Cardiology
3.6 (27)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Kittusamy works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Heart & Vascular Center
    401 N Buffalo Dr Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 254-5004
  2. 2
    Heart and Vascular Specialists
    8530 W Sunset Rd Ste 110, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 853-5680
  3. 3
    7241 W Sahara Ave Ste 120, Las Vegas, NV 89117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 489-9000
  4. 4
    Ng Family Healthcare
    7660 W Cheyenne Ave Ste 112, Las Vegas, NV 89129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 489-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Disease
Congenital Heart Defects
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Mar 28, 2019
    Mar 28, 2019
Just an outstanding doctor. Very patient, very professional, take time to ensure you understand tests, procedure, process and everything. Follow up on when needed. Office is neat, clean inviting. Has outstanding staff especially Danielle, Kriz and Gabby. They makes you feel valued and appreciated.
    — Mar 28, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD
    About Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1568478840
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • St George's University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prem Kittusamy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kittusamy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kittusamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kittusamy works at Nevada Heart & Vascular Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kittusamy’s profile.

    Dr. Kittusamy has seen patients for Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kittusamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kittusamy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kittusamy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kittusamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kittusamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

