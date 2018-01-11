Overview

Dr. Prem Menon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Fell Lsu Med School



Dr. Menon works at ASTHMA ALLERGY IMMUNOLOGY CENTER in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.