Dr. Prem Menon, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Prem Menon, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Fell Lsu Med School

Dr. Menon works at ASTHMA ALLERGY IMMUNOLOGY CENTER in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Acute Sinusitis and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prem. Menon MD A Medical Corp.
    5217 Flanders Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 766-6931
  2. 2
    Ochsner Pharmacy and Wellness - Baton Rouge
    10310 The Grove Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70836 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 761-5272
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Asthma
Sinusitis
Acute Sinusitis
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 11, 2018
    Dr. Prem Menon is one of the very best physicians I have ever seen. He is extremely thorough and very intelligent. It’s very obvious that he is extremely dedicated to his profession and to his parents. He is also very caring and reassuring....I highly recommend him to friends and family.
    Denise C. in Baton Rouge, LA — Jan 11, 2018
    About Dr. Prem Menon, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033114384
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Fell Lsu Med School
    Internship
    • Calicut Med College Hospital
