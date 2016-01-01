Overview

Dr. Prem Pillay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Patrice Lumumba U and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.



Dr. Pillay works at Dallas Regional Medical Center in Mesquite, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.