Dr. Pillay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prem Pillay, MD
Dr. Prem Pillay, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mesquite, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Patrice Lumumba U and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale.
Dallas Medical Physician Group5308 N Galloway Ave Ste 100, Mesquite, TX 75150 Directions (972) 226-0505
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Sunnyvale
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1669438552
- University of California San Francisco
- Lutheran Hospital
- Patrice Lumumba U
Dr. Pillay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pillay has seen patients for Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pillay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pillay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pillay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pillay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pillay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.