Overview

Dr. Prem Sahasranam, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hanford, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Medical College, Tamil Nadu Dr Mgr Medical University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Hanford, Adventist Health Reedley, Kaweah Health Medical Center and Tulare Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sahasranam works at My Diabetes Tutor Inc. in Hanford, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hyperlipidemia and Lipid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.