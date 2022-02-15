Dr. Prem Samuel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Samuel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Samuel, MD
Overview of Dr. Prem Samuel, MD
Dr. Prem Samuel, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Independence, MO. They graduated from Madras Medical College/Madras University and is affiliated with Overland Park Regional Medical Center, Lee's Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center and Research Medical Center.
Midwest Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgery - Independence19550 E 39th St S Ste 225, Independence, MO 64057 Directions (816) 610-8265
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
- Research Medical Center
2008 he removed my right lung, he saved my Life.
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, French and Tamil
- 1043266380
Education & Certifications
- University Of Rochester Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mount Sinai Hospital|SUNY Hlth Scis|SUNY Hlth Scis
- Madras Medical College/Madras University
- Thoracic Surgery
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.
