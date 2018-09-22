Dr. Prem Tambar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tambar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prem Tambar, MD
Overview of Dr. Prem Tambar, MD
Dr. Prem Tambar, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport, Medina Memorial Hospital, Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center and Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Tambar works at
Dr. Tambar's Office Locations
Prem Krishan Tambar MD151 Buffalo Ave Ste 210, Niagara Falls, NY 14303 Directions (716) 282-3346
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
- Medina Memorial Hospital
- Mount Saint Mary's Hospital And Health Center
- Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Gene L. I was crippled when I met dr. Tambar in pain and agony he ordered extensive blood work and x-rays he would not prescribe narcotics he was very adamant he wasn't going to waste his or staffs time a negative people now today I am arthritis free he saved my life
About Dr. Prem Tambar, MD
- Rheumatology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1083792253
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tambar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tambar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tambar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tambar has seen patients for Arthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tambar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Tambar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tambar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tambar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tambar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.