Overview of Dr. Prema Modak, MD

Dr. Prema Modak, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gaithersburg, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Medstar Montgomery Medical Center.



Dr. Modak works at Maryland Eye Institute in Gaithersburg, MD with other offices in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.