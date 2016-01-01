See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Prema Nanavaty, MD

Critical Care Medicine
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Prema Nanavaty, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Nanavaty works at Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Medicine-rush University Medical Center
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 54, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6744
    Rush University Medical Center
    1653 W Congress Pkwy # 297, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6744
    Rush University Medical Center
    1653 W Congress Pkwy # 297, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-6744

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Malnutrition
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Malnutrition

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Emphysema
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Malnutrition
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anaphylaxis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Barrett's Esophagus
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Bone Cancer
Brain Injury
Breast Cancer
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchoprovocation Test
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Central Line Insertion
Chest Pain
Chest Tube Insertion
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Cold Sore
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Confusion
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Crohn's Disease
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Varices
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fiberoptic Bronchoscopy
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hiatal Hernia
Histoplasmosis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Home Sleep Study
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Immunization Administration
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Influenza (Flu)
Inguinal Hernia
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Interventional Bronchoscopy and-or Esophagoscopy
Intestinal Obstruction
Intubation
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Cancer
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Abscess
Lung Cancer
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Mechanical Ventilation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Minimally Invasive and Navigational Procedure
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Overweight
Pancreatic Cancer
Pap Smear
Pelvic Abscess
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
PET-CT Scan
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Potassium Deficiency
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Edema
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Function Test
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Reflux Esophagitis
Respirator Fit Evaluations
Respiratory Failure
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rheumatoid Lung Disease
Rib Fracture
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Malignancies
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Brad
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spirometry Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transbronchial Lung Biopsy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Tumor Ablation Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Prema Nanavaty, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1700044112
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Prema Nanavaty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nanavaty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nanavaty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nanavaty works at Pulmonary Critical Care Medicine in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Nanavaty’s profile.

    Dr. Nanavaty has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nanavaty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nanavaty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nanavaty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.