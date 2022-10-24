Dr. Prema Sanne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prema Sanne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prema Sanne, MD
Dr. Prema Sanne, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adena Pike Medical Center, Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Kirby Medical Center, Richland Hospital and Saint Vincents Blount.
Dr. Sanne's Office Locations
Evizzit of Iowa Psychiatry PC1501 42nd St Ste 120, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 708-6464
Fresno County Mental Health4441 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno, CA 93702 Directions (559) 600-4099
Adena Pike Medical Center100 Dawn Ln, Waverly, OH 45690 Directions (740) 947-2186
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Pike Medical Center
- Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services
- Cherokee Regional Medical Center
- Kirby Medical Center
- Richland Hospital
- Saint Vincents Blount
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sanne is a very empathetic doctor, and she was very thorough in our appointment. I had really bad anxiety and panic attacks, and she helped me a lot. I want to thank her for her help.
About Dr. Prema Sanne, MD
- Psychosomatic Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1982686838
Education & Certifications
- Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
- Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sanne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sanne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.