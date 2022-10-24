See All Psychosomatic Medicine Doctors in West Des Moines, IA
Dr. Prema Sanne, MD

Psychosomatic Medicine
2.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Prema Sanne, MD

Dr. Prema Sanne, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adena Pike Medical Center, Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Kirby Medical Center, Richland Hospital and Saint Vincents Blount.

Dr. Sanne works at Integrated Telehealth Partners in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Fresno, CA and Waverly, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sanne's Office Locations

    Evizzit of Iowa Psychiatry PC
    1501 42nd St Ste 120, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (515) 708-6464
    Fresno County Mental Health
    4441 E Kings Canyon Rd, Fresno, CA 93702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 600-4099
    Adena Pike Medical Center
    100 Dawn Ln, Waverly, OH 45690 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 947-2186

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adena Pike Medical Center
  • Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services
  • Cherokee Regional Medical Center
  • Kirby Medical Center
  • Richland Hospital
  • Saint Vincents Blount

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Oct 24, 2022
    Dr. Sanne is a very empathetic doctor, and she was very thorough in our appointment. I had really bad anxiety and panic attacks, and she helped me a lot. I want to thank her for her help.
    — Oct 24, 2022
    About Dr. Prema Sanne, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychosomatic Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1982686838
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Finch University Health Sci/chgo M School
    Medical Education
    • Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences
