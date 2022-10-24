Overview of Dr. Prema Sanne, MD

Dr. Prema Sanne, MD is a Psychosomatic Medicine Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Psychosomatic Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Bangalore Medical College, Rajiv Gandhi University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adena Pike Medical Center, Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, Cherokee Regional Medical Center, Kirby Medical Center, Richland Hospital and Saint Vincents Blount.



Dr. Sanne works at Integrated Telehealth Partners in West Des Moines, IA with other offices in Fresno, CA and Waverly, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.