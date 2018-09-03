See All Urologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Premal Desai, MD

Urology
5.0 (13)
Map Pin Small Los Angeles, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Premal Desai, MD

Dr. Premal Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Desai works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Desai's Office Locations

    Tower Urology
    8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 854-9898
    Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp
    8631 W 3rd St Ste 715E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Prostate Procedures Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Sep 03, 2018
    Dr. Desai has superb surgical skills (performed TURP vaporization for my BPH prostate condition); has a wonderfully communicative manner; sincerely cares for his patient; had has a top-flight staff. One of the absolute best doctors I've ever had the privilege and pleasure of seeing. He's chief of Urology at one of the finest hospitals (Cedars-Sinai Hospital) as well.Definitely worth going to L.A. from my home in Hawaii to have him operate on me. Ronald Schecter Ronald Schecter.
    Ronald G. Schecter in Kula, HI — Sep 03, 2018
    About Dr. Premal Desai, MD

    • Urology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1255371662
    Education & Certifications

    • Laparoscopic/ Robotic/ Reconstructive Urology, Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine, Scottsdale, Arizona
    • Urology, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, Ca
    • General Surgery, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, Ca
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Union College, Ny
