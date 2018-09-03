Dr. Premal Desai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Premal Desai, MD
Dr. Premal Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Tower Urology8635 W 3rd St Ste 1, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 854-9898
Comprehensive Urology Medcl Grp8631 W 3rd St Ste 715E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Desai has superb surgical skills (performed TURP vaporization for my BPH prostate condition); has a wonderfully communicative manner; sincerely cares for his patient; had has a top-flight staff. One of the absolute best doctors I've ever had the privilege and pleasure of seeing. He's chief of Urology at one of the finest hospitals (Cedars-Sinai Hospital) as well.Definitely worth going to L.A. from my home in Hawaii to have him operate on me. Ronald Schecter Ronald Schecter.
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1255371662
- Laparoscopic/ Robotic/ Reconstructive Urology, Mayo Clinic College Of Medicine, Scottsdale, Arizona
- Urology, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, Ca
- General Surgery, Loma Linda University Medical Center, Loma Linda, Ca
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College, Ny
