Overview of Dr. Premal Desai, MD

Dr. Premal Desai, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Desai works at Tower Urology in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.