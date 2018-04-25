See All Dermatologists in Midland, TX
Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (43)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD is a Dermatologist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Vindhya works at PREMA L VINDHYA, MD in Midland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prema L Vindhya, MD
    2101 N Midland Dr Ste 9, Midland, TX 79707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 699-0255

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Treatment frequency



Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 51 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952355166
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / GUNTUR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Premalatha Vindhya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vindhya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vindhya has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vindhya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vindhya works at PREMA L VINDHYA, MD in Midland, TX. View the full address on Dr. Vindhya’s profile.

    Dr. Vindhya has seen patients for Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Dermatitis and Itchy Skin, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vindhya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Vindhya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vindhya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vindhya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vindhya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

