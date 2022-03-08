Overview of Dr. Premesh Malapati, MD

Dr. Premesh Malapati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania University and is affiliated with AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, Community First Medical Center, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, Rush Oak Park Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Malapati works at Marek Malko MD in Chicago, IL with other offices in Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.