Dr. Premetesh Chattoo, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Premetesh Chattoo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.
Dr. Chattoo works at
Locations
Hudson River Gastroenterology122 Fulton St Fl 6, New York, NY 10038 Directions (646) 679-1571
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Makes me feel comfortable with both discussing problems and determining solutions for those problems. Open conversation with him has led to my health turning around for the better. I highly recommend Dr. Chattoo.
About Dr. Premetesh Chattoo, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1255395083
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Hospital
- Winthrop-University Hospital
- New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
