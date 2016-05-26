Overview

Dr. Premetesh Chattoo, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital.



Dr. Chattoo works at Hudson River Gastroenterology in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Indigestion and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.