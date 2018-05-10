Dr. Premila Malhotra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malhotra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Premila Malhotra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Premila Malhotra, MD
Dr. Premila Malhotra, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Memorial Medical College, Lucknow University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra's Office Locations
-
1
Georgia Cancer Specialists308 Coliseum Dr Ste 120, Macon, GA 31217 Directions (478) 745-6130
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malhotra?
The entire staff was very friendly, courteous as well as helpful. I definitely will be going back. ??
About Dr. Premila Malhotra, MD
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285848689
Education & Certifications
- U Ala Birmingham Med Ctr
- Augusta Medical Center
- Memorial Medical College, Lucknow University
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malhotra has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malhotra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malhotra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malhotra works at
Dr. Malhotra speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Malhotra. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malhotra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malhotra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malhotra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.