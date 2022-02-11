Overview of Dr. Premranjan Singh, MD

Dr. Premranjan Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.



Dr. Singh works at Ocala Office in Ocala, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.