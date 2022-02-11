Dr. Premranjan Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Premranjan Singh, MD
Overview of Dr. Premranjan Singh, MD
Dr. Premranjan Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Patna Medical College, Patna University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Ocala Hospital and Adventhealth Ocala.
Dr. Singh's Office Locations
Ocala Office1805 SE Lake Weir Ave Ste B, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 867-9600
Cardiology Associates of Ocala PA2111 SW 20th Pl, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 593-3200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
(CVI) West Ocala6555 SW Highway 200, Ocala, FL 34476 Directions (352) 635-4225
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida4600 SW 46th Ct Ste 250, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 607-6183
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Ocala Hospital
- Adventhealth Ocala
He is a very intelligent and professional specialist who takes time out for his patients. As I am a new patient as of 2022, I am very pleased and confident to be under his care and CVI of Central Florida in general. I highly recommend him as your Cardiovascular specialist if needed.
- 24 years of experience
Education & Certifications
- Lahey Clinic
- University of Illinois College of Medicine - Urbana IL
- University Of Illinois
- Patna Medical College, Patna University
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Peripheral Artery Catheterization, Heart Disease and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Singh speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
