Dr. Prerak Shah, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Prerak Shah, MD

Dr. Prerak Shah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.

Dr. Shah works at Patient Focused Pathology in Lawrence, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA, North Andover, MA and Salem, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shah's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence General Hospital
    1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 683-4000
  2. 2
    Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.
    1 Park Way Ste 3, Haverhill, MA 01830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 469-5620
  3. 3
    New England Ear Nose & Throatfacial Plastic Surgery PC
    198 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, North Andover, MA 01845 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 521-7516
  4. 4
    Salem Hearing Center LLC
    14B Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (603) 893-3296

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
  • Lawrence General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Polyp Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 23, 2022
    I've only seen him twice so far, but I was very impressed with how he talked to me, explained things to me, discussed options with me, and his overall manner. I felt very comfortable with him and his ability
    Patti T — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Prerak Shah, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Gujarati and Spanish
    • 1407848039
    Education & Certifications

    • Tufts Medical Center
    • University Florida College of Medicine
    • University of Florida
    • Sleep Medicine
