Overview of Dr. Prerak Shah, MD

Dr. Prerak Shah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Patient Focused Pathology in Lawrence, MA with other offices in Haverhill, MA, North Andover, MA and Salem, NH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.