Dr. Prerak Shah, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Lawrence, MA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from University Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.
Lawrence General Hospital1 General St, Lawrence, MA 01841 Directions (978) 683-4000
Mass General Brigham Community Physicians Inc.1 Park Way Ste 3, Haverhill, MA 01830 Directions (978) 469-5620
New England Ear Nose & Throatfacial Plastic Surgery PC198 Massachusetts Ave Ste 103, North Andover, MA 01845 Directions (978) 521-7516
Salem Hearing Center LLC14B Keewaydin Dr, Salem, NH 03079 Directions (603) 893-3296
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
- Lawrence General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I've only seen him twice so far, but I was very impressed with how he talked to me, explained things to me, discussed options with me, and his overall manner. I felt very comfortable with him and his ability
- Sleep Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Spanish
- 1407848039
Education & Certifications
- Tufts Medical Center
- University Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
