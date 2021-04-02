Dr. Prescott Prillaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prillaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Prescott Prillaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Prescott Prillaman, MD
Dr. Prescott Prillaman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They graduated from Vcu Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center and Chippenham Hospital.
Dr. Prillaman works at
Dr. Prillaman's Office Locations
-
1
OB/GYN Specialists of Richmond7611 Forest Ave Ste 330, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 392-5482Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prillaman?
I switched to Dr Prillaman when his colleague Dr Blanton retired. I have seen Dr Erika Blanton for many, many years. However; It was a easy decision to make since during the past 3 years before her retirement Dr Prillaman would professionally & kindly jump in and help when she was unavailable. He took good care of my needs. He is knowledgeable, kind, caring and understanding of all my health concerns and issues. I have a lot of female pains due to my debilitating condition on interstitial cystitis “IC” with severe bladder retention and he seems to be aware of this health condition and treats me with the upmost care and concern. But most importantly, I trust his care and knowledge of the female Anatomy as a whole. Thank you Dr Prilkaman for being able to accept new patients & be my new OBGYN!
About Dr. Prescott Prillaman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1578510780
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Vcu Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prillaman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prillaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prillaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prillaman works at
Dr. Prillaman has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prillaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Prillaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prillaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prillaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prillaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.