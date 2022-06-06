Dr. Clay Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Clay Alexander, MD
Overview of Dr. Clay Alexander, MD
Dr. Clay Alexander, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Frisco.
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Total Women's Care of North Texas5575 Frisco Square Blvd Ste 410, Frisco, TX 75034 Directions (972) 325-7807Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Frisco
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an emergency transport to medical city frisco, and Dr. Alexander delivered my baby about 90 seconds upon arrival to the hospital. I thought he did extremely well and made me feel at ease in a stressful situation, zero complaints.
About Dr. Clay Alexander, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas- Houston McGovern Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
