Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4.6 (10)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Delaperriere works at Pain Institute Of Georgia in Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Preston C. Delaperriere, M.D. - Pain Institute of Georgia
    3356 Vineville Ave, Macon, GA 31204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 476-9642
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 18, 2021
    I went to Dr. Delaperriere in 2016 when I lived in Hawkinsville, Ga. I have to say that he was the best when it came to listening, tests and procedures ... He even called me after I moved to tell me of an office in North West Ga. He goes above and beyond for his patients ... He's the best ...
    Carol Masiello — Feb 18, 2021
    About Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • 1699756361
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College of Georgia
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Preston Delaperriere, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Delaperriere is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Delaperriere has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Delaperriere has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Delaperriere works at Pain Institute Of Georgia in Macon, GA. View the full address on Dr. Delaperriere’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Delaperriere. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Delaperriere.

