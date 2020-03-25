Dr. Preston Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Foster, MD is a Transplant Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Transplant Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Texas Transplant Physicians - Liver8201 Ewing Halsell Dr, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-8531
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Specialty And Transplant Hospital
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Foster & Dr Palma back 10 years ago coming up this October did a liver Trans Plant on my wife and shes doing very well today thanks to these exceptional Surgeons. Although Dr Palma has departed they are both the best in Liver Transplant here in San Antonio, Texas. Thank you for her life from the both of us.
About Dr. Preston Foster, MD
- Transplant Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1326005232
Education & Certifications
- University Of Tennessee Medical School
- University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp; Surgery|University of Tennessee / Memphis / College of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Surgery
- University of Texas Houston|University Of Texas Medical School At Houston
