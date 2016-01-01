Overview of Dr. Preston Harrison, MD

Dr. Preston Harrison, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, St. Vincent's East and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Harrison works at Preston E. Harrison, JR MD in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Difficulty With Walking and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.