Dr. Preston Imhof, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Preston Imhof, DO
Dr. Preston Imhof, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Imhof's Office Locations
Emory at Decatur ENT & Facial Plastic Surgery2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 707, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 501-7710
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Preston Imhof, DO
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
- Truman State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imhof has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imhof accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imhof has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Imhof on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Imhof. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imhof.
