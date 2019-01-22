Dr. Preston Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Preston Jones, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
1
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Endocrinology Consultants317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
3
Hawthorne9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
4
Cmo1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
5
Svo112B Hospital Dr # 112B, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I am completely satisfied with Dr. Jones and his staff. They are attentive and compassionate. I have called them for advice on several occasions and they call back promptly. I recieved excellent care at the endoscopy center as well.
About Dr. Preston Jones, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIV OF SC SCH OF MED|University of South Carolina At Columbia
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
