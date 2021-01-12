Dr. Preston Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Preston Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Howard County General Hospital.
Gastro Health - Columbia10710 Charter Dr Ste 110, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (410) 992-9797
- Howard County General Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1194715391
- University of Maryland
- McV/Vcv
- Medical College Of Virginia|Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Lactose Intolerance and Dysentery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.