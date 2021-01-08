Dr. Milburn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preston Milburn, MD
Overview of Dr. Preston Milburn, MD
Dr. Preston Milburn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Waco, TX.
Dr. Milburn's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center Hillcrest50 Hillcrest Medical Blvd Ste 102, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 215-9481
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Hillcrest100 Hillcrest Medical Blvd, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 202-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
amazing !what a wonderful kind man, and lthe staff are just as kind and wonderful, they care so much about the patient, they are so helpful and you really get the secure feeling that you are in the safest hands.
About Dr. Preston Milburn, MD
- Urology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milburn accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milburn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milburn has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milburn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Milburn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milburn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milburn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milburn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.