Dr. Preston Purdum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purdum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Purdum, MD
Overview of Dr. Preston Purdum, MD
Dr. Preston Purdum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Caromont Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
Dr. Purdum works at
Dr. Purdum's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Digestive Health Assoc - Charlotte300 Billingsley Rd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (877) 825-6894
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Atrium Health Pineville
- Caromont Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purdum?
Dr Purdum is an outstanding physician. I’ve gone to him for 15+ years. He is extremely thorough, a good listener, reassuring to his patients, and best of all a superior doctor. I moved from Charlotte to FL a few years ago, and still return to him for any colonoscopies. That’s how much I like this doctor.
About Dr. Preston Purdum, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1275566283
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson U
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purdum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purdum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purdum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purdum works at
Dr. Purdum has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purdum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Purdum. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purdum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purdum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purdum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.