Dr. Preston Purdum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health Pineville, Caromont Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Purdum works at Carolina Digestive Health Assoc Charlotte in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.