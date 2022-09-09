Dr. Preston Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Preston Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Preston Sullivan, MD
Dr. Preston Sullivan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA.
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
SightLine Ophthalmology5201 Olympic Dr Ste 110, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 432-3238Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On a healthcare specialist’s recommendation, I went to Dr Sullivan for cataract surgery. He was timely, thorough, professional, explained my options, explained the surgical details, and then provided excellent care. Follow-up visits were thorough, convenient, and professional. His staff was excellent, his office was very clean and he had all the latest ophthalmology equipment. His office is conveniently located and the surgery was done locally at the Multicare Same Day Surgery Suite in Gig Harbor. I had my final follow up visit today, 1 month after the second eye surgery. My vision is clear, 20/20 or better. I myself had practiced emergency medicine in the Franciscan System from the late 80’s until my retirement in 2015. I highly recommend Dr Sullivan. He is self employed and truly has his patients’ best interests at heart.
About Dr. Preston Sullivan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1275696056
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan has seen patients for Eye Cancer, Benign Neoplasm of Eye and Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sullivan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.