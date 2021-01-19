Overview

Dr. Preston Thomas, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Thomas works at McLaren Greater Lansing-Holt Family Practice in Waterford, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.