Dr. Preston Ukoli, MD
Overview of Dr. Preston Ukoli, MD
Dr. Preston Ukoli, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brownsville, TX.
Dr. Ukoli's Office Locations
Ukoli Care Clinic1211 E Alton Gloor Blvd, Brownsville, TX 78526 Directions (956) 396-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Regional Medical Center
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Brownsville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ukoli is a very professional and caring doctor, He listens to me and asks questions, does not rush me out the door, and I appreciate that.
About Dr. Preston Ukoli, MD
- Nephrology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cook Cty Hosp|Cook Cty Hospital
- Internal Medicine
