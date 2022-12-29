Overview of Dr. Preston Waldrop, MD

Dr. Preston Waldrop, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Waldrop works at LewisGale Physicians Orthopedics - Knotbreak Rd in Salem, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.