Dr. Preston Wilson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Jordan, UT. They graduated from Arizona College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Wilson works at Jordan Family Health in West Jordan, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.