Dr. Prevesh Rustagi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Ft. Wayne Psychiatry P. C.3400 E Coliseum Blvd Ste 340, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 484-1312
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
Dr. Rustagi has been treating myself and 2 other family members for about 6 years. He is knowledgeable and compassionate. He is also very direct, which some people don't take well. His staff is kind, courteous and efficient. In all these years there have been very few issues with scheduling or billing. I really appreciate all of them.
- 45 years of experience
- University of Michigan
- All India Inst Med Scis
- All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences
- Psychiatry
Dr. Rustagi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rustagi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rustagi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rustagi has seen patients for Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rustagi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Rustagi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rustagi.
