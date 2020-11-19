Overview of Dr. Prevesh Rustagi, MD

Dr. Prevesh Rustagi, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences, All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Rustagi works at Fort Wayne Psychiatry PC in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Adjustment Disorder and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.